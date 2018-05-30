Ariana Grande confirms new boyfriend in cryptic Instagram post

Ariana Grande promo shot, Credit: Supplied courtesy of Live Nation.

It appears that Ariana Grande has (already) moved on from Mac Miller.

The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer, who just confirmed she had parted ways with Miller after 18 months together, shared an Instagram story of herself and a mystery man toasting marshmallows.

 

Is the man in this pic SNL star Pete Davidson? Credit: Ariana Grande, Instagram.

Grande has yet to name the man, but eagle-eyed fans have identified him as Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

But, how do they know it’s him?

Fans note the tattoo sleave belonging to the mystery man matched Davidson’s ink. Who needs detectives?

 

Credit: Pete Davidson, Instagram.

Davidson, ICYDK, is recently single after his split with long-time girlfriend Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David.

Rumours swirled that Grande and Davidson are dating after they were spotted getting up close and personal at the SNL after-party on May 12.

 

 

Davidson was also spied backstage as Grande performed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Image Credit: Supplied.

May 30th 2018
