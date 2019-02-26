Ariana Grande overtakes Selena Gomez as most-followed woman on Instagram
Ariana Grande has chalked up another major milestone after becoming the queen of Instagram.
The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker passed Selena Gomez as the most-followed woman on the social media site on Monday.
Gomez held the title with 146,267,801 followers, but a surge by Ariana’s followers put her past 146,280,000 over the weekend.
Only soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has more followers on Instagram.
Billboard says Grande gained more than 13 million new Instagram followers in the last four months, as Gomez announced a break from social media. The ‘Come & Get It’ singer made the call before checking into an inpatient facility to seek mental health treatment late last year.
(with WENN)
Image Credit: Live Nation.