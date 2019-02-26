Ariana Grande has chalked up another major milestone after becoming the queen of Instagram.

The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker passed Selena Gomez as the most-followed woman on the social media site on Monday.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 21, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Gomez held the title with 146,267,801 followers, but a surge by Ariana’s followers put her past 146,280,000 over the weekend.

Only soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has more followers on Instagram.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 14, 2019 at 11:08am PST

Billboard says Grande gained more than 13 million new Instagram followers in the last four months, as Gomez announced a break from social media. The ‘Come & Get It’ singer made the call before checking into an inpatient facility to seek mental health treatment late last year.

