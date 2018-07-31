Why Ariana Grande renamed a track on her new album

Ariana Grande promo shot, Credit: Supplied courtesy of Live Nation.

Ariana Grande has changed the title of one of the tracks on her upcoming album to honour her new fiance, Pete Davidson.

Just over two weeks before Sweetener is released on August 17, the ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ singer has revealed she’s still making changes to the album, renaming the track ‘Pete’ to ‘Pete Davidson’ – because ‘Pete’ is just too vague isn’t it?

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

On Monday, a fan asked Ariana about the change, the pop star responding: “I like the way it looks. I love his name and I love him. Music lasts forever. It’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that.”

Ariana and her comedian fiance met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016, but the pair only started dating in May.

The couple shocked fans last month when they confirmed their engagement.

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Supplied.

Jayden Forster

July 31st 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Ariana Grande promo shot, Credit: Supplied courtesy of Live Nation.

Ariana Grande confirms new boyfriend in cryptic Instagram post

Credit: Billboard.

Avicii's family reveals funeral arrangements

A series of album covers, arranged in a 3x4 grid formation, corresponding with the playlist of this episode
A black vinyl record with the words 'Friday Night Fidelity' in orange font
Friday Night Fidelity

08: What Did I Miss?