Ariana Grande has changed the title of one of the tracks on her upcoming album to honour her new fiance, Pete Davidson.

Just over two weeks before Sweetener is released on August 17, the ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ singer has revealed she’s still making changes to the album, renaming the track ‘Pete’ to ‘Pete Davidson’ – because ‘Pete’ is just too vague isn’t it?

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 30, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

On Monday, a fan asked Ariana about the change, the pop star responding: “I like the way it looks. I love his name and I love him. Music lasts forever. It’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that.”

Ariana and her comedian fiance met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016, but the pair only started dating in May.

The couple shocked fans last month when they confirmed their engagement.

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Supplied.