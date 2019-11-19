Arrival interview – Art Smitten

The elation that comes with meeting a relative, friend or loved-one at the airport is immense and special. It’s a moment that photographers Andrew Englisch and Gabrielle Reiher hoped to capture in their portfolio Arrival, which was exhibited in June at the Melbourne International Airport – the very same place where their photographs were snapped.

During Art Smitten‘s second season, Andrew and Gabrielle entered our studios to talk about their project, and the challenges they faced, with co-hosts Arnie and Sim.

For more information on Arrival, and examples of the portfolio, head to safari.global, or visit Safari’s pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, June 12th; produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of the artists.