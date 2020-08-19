On Air
From art to science: how a glassblowing technique is aiding in the construction of quantum sensors
Adelaide artist Karen Cunningham couldn’t have known her glassblowing technique would form a whole new material, capable of building quantum sensors which can detect magnetic fields and aid in brain scans.
Angus Thomson spoke to RMIT School of Sciences Professor Brant Gibson about their research into this new material.
RMIT Professor Brant Gibson
Angus Thomson
August 19th 2020Read more by Panorama
