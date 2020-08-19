Panorama Logo

From art to science: how a glassblowing technique is aiding in the construction of quantum sensors

Three glass-blown rings with black backgrounds. They are lit up and are white, green, and red respectively.

Adelaide artist Karen Cunningham couldn’t have known her glassblowing technique would form a whole new material, capable of building quantum sensors which can detect magnetic fields and aid in brain scans.

Angus Thomson spoke to RMIT School of Sciences Professor Brant Gibson about their research into this new material.  

RMIT Professor Brant Gibson

Angus Thomson

Panorama

August 19th 2020
