Art Smitten is Back!

You can listen to Sunday’s show from 1-3pm with Connor and Anita as well as Wednesday’s from 4-6pm with Dem, Ben and Tom!

If you missed the last few episodes, have no fear, we’ve got you covered!

You can listen to Wednesday’s podcasts here, and be sure to keep an eye out for Sunday’s show as well.

In yesterday’s episode, Ben, Dem and Tom discuss the re-emergence of public art, what arts events Melbourne has to offer after dark and the deeper journey behind artists and relationships with their artworks. There was also an insightful interview with Prarthana Kanagaratnam from Mawaheb from Beautiful People, who are a Dubai-based art studio for adults with special needs.

You can find out more at https://mawaheb-dubai.com/

You can find out about Friday Night at NGV at https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/program-series/friday-nights/

You can read the review for Nocturnal at Melbourne Museum at https://www.timeout.com/melbourne/things-to-do/nocturnal

And on the first Wednesday episode for the season, the team spoke with Annette Shun Wah who gave us an insight to Double Delicious, a show all about culinary experience and the influence particular dishes has played in the lives of performers, media personalities and cooking instructors. It is on at the Melbourne Abbotsford Convent (27 Feb – 1 Mar, 2020). Tickets are on sale now via the Asia TOPA and Abbotsford Convent websites.

We also talked with Jennifer Piper about their play That Time Everything Went Well and We Were Totally Fine, as apart of Midsumma Festival.

They are performing on Friday 7th February at The Bowery Theatre, and tickets can be located at https://www.midsumma.org.au/whats-on/events/that-time-everything-went-well-and-we-were-totally-fine/

We also covered a review of NGV’s latest exhibition, Crossing Lines, covering the works of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, which is showing until 13th April 2020.

More information can be found at https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/exhibition/keith-haring-jean-michel-basquiat/