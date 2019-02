In Art Smitten’s very first segment of the year, presenters Marcie, Digby and Tom discuss and review Mimi Leder’s On the Basis of Sex, charting the journey of lawyer, and future Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) as she fights for equality of the sexes.

Listen to their thoughts via Omny.FM below.



On the Basis of Sex is screening nationwide in Australian cinemas now.