Art Smitten – Interview with cast and crew of Unsorted

The Midsumma Festival of 2021 is in full swing, and making its mark on the event is Unsorted – a “fantastical kids show” set in the Mixety world of the Clothings.

It seeks to challenge gender stereotypes associated with what we wear.

Tyler Wright sat down with Director Tara and cast member Opal to discuss the chaos and excitement that is the production.

To find more information about Unsorted – head to the Midsumma Festival website:

https://www.midsumma.org.au/whats-on/events/unsorted/

You can reach them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Produced by Tyler Wright.

Image courtesy of the Director