Art Smitten S1 Ep1 2022

Today on Art Smitten with Cristina, Nick, Max and Chris did introductions getting to know the hosts for 2022. We also did our weekly catch up, our media recommendations, we also had a interview with Tina Stefanou, we talked about our favourite exhibitions and galleries that we have been to, we also talked about upcoming events for 2022 and our take and memories. We had a great show and we will be back next Wednesday from 4-6pm