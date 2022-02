On our second episode of Art Smitten, hosts Portia, Alex and Mherhean talk about what they’ve been watching, listening and reading this past week while getting to know each other as new hosts for the season.

They also speak at length about Disney’s Encanto, the first albums they ever bought and what their plans are for upcoming Melbourne Arts Festivals.

