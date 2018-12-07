Artlands Victoria Highlights Podcast

Check out the podcast on Google Play, iTunes or any app where you get your podcasts!

In October 2018 SYN spent the week in Bendigo, Victoria as part of the Artlands Festival – thanks to the support of our friends Regional Arts Victoria!

We ‘Unleashed The Artlands Voice‘, working with 10, year 10 students from Bendigo South East College to get four full days of on the ground festival coverage!

Producing 27 segments – including: on site interviews with artists regarding their keynotes and exhibitions, students reflections on their experience, along with the atmos of the festival week.

The students were the drivers, collecting their own content, editing their own packages and developing content independently. They’re all now fully fledged audio producers.

Originally we broadcast 1.5 hours worth of content during the festival week on local station Phoenix FM, and recently in Melbourne on our digital station SYN Nation. We have now picked out our favourite bits and put together highlight podcast episodes for you to check out.

Find out more about the project at artlands.com.au. If you’d like to hear more amazing work by young people check out syn.org.au. Loves of love to local community radio station Phoenix FM for lending their facilities to the students to train and make content during the festival.

Thank you to our friends at Regional Arts Victoria for making this project happen, along with support from the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Shout out to all the students that worked incredibly hard on this project: Kim, Andy, Sarah, Winnie, Meg, Kaitlyn, Oliver, Luka, Angus and Seth!

SYN acknowledges and pays respect to the owners of the land the House of SYN and studios stand, the Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nations. SYN also acknowledges and pays respect to the Elders and Traditional Owners of the lands our content reaches.