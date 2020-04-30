ASIAN POP NATION – BATTLE OF THE BANDS EPISODE (28/04/20)

This week on Asian Pop Nation we focused on some amazing Asian bands. A lot of people who don’t know Asian music think it is limited to ‘k-pop’ or just pop music in general. Here we explore these wonderful bands. We also chatted about what instruments we’d play in a band, some of our favourite bands and much more.

You can listen to the show here. This aired on 28 /04/20.



If you want to explore Asian bands then check out our playlist from this night.



