ASIAN POP NATION – BATTLE OF THE BANDS EPISODE (28/04/20)
This week on Asian Pop Nation we focused on some amazing Asian bands. A lot of people who don’t know Asian music think it is limited to ‘k-pop’ or just pop music in general. Here we explore these wonderful bands. We also chatted about what instruments we’d play in a band, some of our favourite bands and much more.
You can listen to the show here. This aired on 28 /04/20.
If you want to explore Asian bands then check out our playlist from this night.
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Asian Pop Nation
April 30th 2020Read more by Asian Pop Nation
