ASIAN POP NATION – BONUS WEEK + PLAYLIST (13/04/21)

We hope you joined the APN team as they travelled back in time to share some of our favourite moments and songs from around Asia during the 1980s to the 2010s. Missed out? Here are some of our favourite throwbacks:

Wow what a throwback to some of these classic songs of our time! What are your fave throwbacks? ⏰🎶 – APN Playlist… Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

This aired on 13/04/21.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.