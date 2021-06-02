ASIAN POP NATION – GAMES NIGHT SPECIAL (SEASON 2 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (01/06/21))

graphic-banner
Get your game face on, because we sure have some friendly competition lined up for you! Follow along with the Asian Pop Nation team and see if you have what it takes to beat us in trivia, haiku battles and Asia-themed guessing games.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

 This aired on 01/06/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

 Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

June 2nd 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport