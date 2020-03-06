On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – GIRL POWER SPECIAL (03/03/20) + INTERVIEW WITH DAMI IM
If you missed our show then check it out here. This week on Asian Pop Nation we had a Girl Power Special episode for International Women’s Day happening Sunday 8th. We chat about inspirational women in our lives, girl gamers, an interview with Dami Im and much more!
This aired on 03/03/20.
You can also listen here for Dami Im’s interview specifically.
A shout out to the Dami Army as well for sending us lovely messages!
We also played some of the best music from Asian women artists for International Women’s Day. You can check out the full playlist here.
