asianpopnationbanner

On Air

ASIAN POP NATION – GIRL POWER SPECIAL (03/03/20) + INTERVIEW WITH DAMI IM

girlpower

If you missed our show then check it out here. This week on Asian Pop Nation we had a Girl Power Special episode for International Women’s Day happening Sunday 8th. We chat about inspirational women in our lives, girl gamers, an interview with Dami Im and much more!

This aired on 03/03/20.

You can also listen here for Dami Im’s interview specifically.

A shout out to the Dami Army as well for sending us lovely messages!

 

We also played some of the best music from Asian women artists for International Women’s Day. You can check out the full playlist here.

 

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Tune in every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm for the freshest Asian music.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Celeste Chan

March 6th 2020
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Asian Pop Nation

spicenight
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

The Jokes Were Hot At Spice Night

The Asian and queer communities of Melbourne came together for a night at the Comic Lounge, to see four Asian queer comedians. […]

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (25/02/20)

Missed our show? Check it out here! This week on Asian Pop Nation we reviewed Spice Night and BTS’s new song, ON. We […]

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (18/02/20)

If you missed our show then you can listen to it here! We discuss a range of topics including spicy food, Crunchyroll […]

Related Content

feb14omny-01
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION - VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL (11/02/20)

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION - SEASON 1 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (04/02/20)

asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

Playlist - 28/01/20 - ASIAN POP NATION