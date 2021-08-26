ASIAN POP NATION – HUNGRY GHOSTS FESTIVAL (SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (24/08/21))
The ghosts are hungry tonight! 👻 Listen to the APN team share their paranormal experiences, favourite scary Asian myths and legends and find out whether they survive a choose-your-own-adventure horror story as part of our Hungry Ghosts Festival show.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 24/08/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut