ASIAN POP NATION – HUNGRY GHOSTS FESTIVAL (SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (24/08/21))

The ghosts are hungry tonight! 👻 Listen to the APN team share their paranormal experiences, favourite scary Asian myths and legends and find out whether they survive a choose-your-own-adventure horror story as part of our Hungry Ghosts Festival show.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 24/08/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

August 26th 2021
