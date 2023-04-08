ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH ALEXA

Following her amazing win at the American Song Contest 2022, natural born performer and K-pop artist, AleXa graces APN with her presence. Tune in for more as she joins Ethan, Lisha and Jessie in studio to talk about her journey and growth as a K-pop artist and recaps her Girls Gone Vogue tour across New Zealand and Australia

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Girls Gone Vogue EP on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.

You can also follow AleXa on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok to hear all about his future releases and projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation