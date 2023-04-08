ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH ALEXA

339481310_1223851738518812_9167583032864019553_n

Following her amazing win at the American Song Contest 2022, natural born performer and K-pop artist, AleXa graces APN with her presence. Tune in for more as she joins Ethan, Lisha and Jessie in studio to talk about her journey and growth as a K-pop artist and recaps her Girls Gone Vogue tour across New Zealand and Australia 

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Girls Gone Vogue EP on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.

You can also follow AleXa on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok to hear all about his future releases and projects. 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

April 8th 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport