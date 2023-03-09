On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH AMBER LIU
Kicking off our first interview of the year is the one & only Amber Liu, a talented Taiwanese-American singer, songwriter and rapper who you may know from the K-pop girl group f(x). As an artist who constantly breaks the barriers within the music industry, she joins Jessie to talk about what she’s been up to lately with regards to her upcoming performance at the SONICA Music Festival in Melbourne, plus some juicy secret intel about her next album and world tour! 😉
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can listen to Z! on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
You can find out about the SONICA Music Festival on their official website here.
You can also follow Amber Liu on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch to hear about all her future releases and projects.
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Contributors
Executive Producer: Jessie Xu
Asian Pop Nation
March 9th 2023Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: Audio, Features, International Music, Podcast, Uncategorized
Topics: Culture, Music, Pop Culture
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (07/03/23)
Guess who’s back? Yep, its us here at APN finally making our big return with our first episode of 2023! 🎉 Join […]
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH MXMTOON
For our final interview of 2022, we hop into a time machine together with mxmtoon aka Maia to look back at her […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (13/12/22)
And just like that, we have reached the final episode of our 2022 run of Asian Pop Nation! Come join our team […]