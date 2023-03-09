ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH AMBER LIU

Kicking off our first interview of the year is the one & only Amber Liu, a talented Taiwanese-American singer, songwriter and rapper who you may know from the K-pop girl group f(x). As an artist who constantly breaks the barriers within the music industry, she joins Jessie to talk about what she’s been up to lately with regards to her upcoming performance at the SONICA Music Festival in Melbourne, plus some juicy secret intel about her next album and world tour! 😉

You can find out about the SONICA Music Festival on their official website here.

