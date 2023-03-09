ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH AMBER LIU

Asian Pop Nation

Kicking off our first interview of the year is the one & only Amber Liu, a talented Taiwanese-American singer, songwriter and rapper who you may know from the K-pop girl group f(x).  As an artist who constantly breaks the barriers within the music industry, she joins Jessie to talk about what she’s been up to lately with regards to her upcoming performance at the SONICA Music Festival in Melbourne, plus some juicy secret intel about her next album and world tour! 😉

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Z! on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

You can find out about the SONICA Music Festival on their official website here.

You can also follow Amber Liu on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch to hear about all her future releases and projects.

Executive Producer: Jessie Xu

March 9th 2023
