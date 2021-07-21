ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH ASHWARYA

Indian-Australia rising superstar, ASHWARYA, speaks to Celeste and Xenia about performing live for her first headline show, the inspirations behind her songs, LOVE AGAIN, BIRIYANI and PSYCHO HOLEand of course, her first EP, NOCTURNAL HOURS.

You can listen to the full interview here:


July 21st 2021
