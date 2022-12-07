ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH BIRDEE王煒

BIRDEE BANNER POST

As things start to heat up here in Australia with the summertime rolling around, it seems only appropriate for all of us to head to the Poolside together with Sydney’s rising artist, BIRDEE王煒 aka Birdee Sideris. She joins Alishba & Lisha to unpack her latest breezy single, Poolside as well as her impressive career journey so far as an female musician of Chinese, Greek and Russian origins. 🌊☀️

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Poolside on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

You can also follow BIRDEE王煒 on Instagram and Facebook to hear about all her future releases and projects.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

December 7th 2022
