ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH BIRDEE王煒

As things start to heat up here in Australia with the summertime rolling around, it seems only appropriate for all of us to head to the Poolside together with Sydney’s rising artist, BIRDEE王煒 aka Birdee Sideris. She joins Alishba & Lisha to unpack her latest breezy single, Poolside as well as her impressive career journey so far as an female musician of Chinese, Greek and Russian origins. 🌊☀️

