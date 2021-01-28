ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH CASSANDRA MARY

210126_CM_Banner-01

Malaysian singer, songwriter and producer, Cassandra Mary has released her latest single ‘Ever’ with more to come each month on the lead up to her second EP! Hear Xenia chat with Cassandra about her songwriting process, performing and her musical inspirations.

You can listen to the full episode here:

You can listen to ‘Ever’ and Cassandra Mary on Spotify.

You can also follow Cassandra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all her latest releases.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Guests

Cassandra Mary

Contributors

Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

January 28th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

Related Content

Silver Side Up vs Human Clay 650x650
12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n
MOSHPIT

THE GREAT METAL STANDOFF - Silver Side Up vs Human Clay

APN-HNTK-Banner-03
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION - INTERVIEW WITH SEAN O'REILLY

JayOoiBanner-02
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

APN - INTERVIEW WITH JAY OOI