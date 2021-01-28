ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH CASSANDRA MARY

Malaysian singer, songwriter and producer, Cassandra Mary has released her latest single ‘Ever’ with more to come each month on the lead up to her second EP! Hear Xenia chat with Cassandra about her songwriting process, performing and her musical inspirations.

