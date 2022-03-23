On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH CLAUDIA
It’s time to put your go-go boots on as we transport back to the 70’s with our interview with multitalented up-and-coming Malaysian pop singer and writer, CLAUDIA! She is spilling the beans with Lisha on the details behind her first release for 2022 with the disco track, Feel Alive, alongside rapper ASYRAF NASIR and producer Irwinandfire. 🕺
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can listen to Feel Alive on Spotify and YouTube.
You can also follow CLAUDIA on Instagram and TikTok to hear about all her future releases and projects.
