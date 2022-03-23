asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH CLAUDIA

It’s time to put your go-go boots on as we transport back to the 70’s with our interview with multitalented up-and-coming Malaysian pop singer and writer, CLAUDIA! She is spilling the beans with Lisha on the details behind her first release for 2022 with the disco track, Feel Alive, alongside rapper ASYRAF NASIR and producer Irwinandfire. 🕺

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Feel Alive on Spotify and YouTube.

You can also follow CLAUDIA on Instagram and TikTok to hear about all her future releases and projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

March 23rd 2022
