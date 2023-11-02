ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH GAC

GAC

Discover the Indonesian powerhouse trio GAC (Gamaliél Audrey Cantika) known for blending R&B and dynamic pop in their music. After a decade-long journey and solo projects, they’re making a highly anticipated comeback at SXSW. Tune in to hear Noah and Marzi speak to them about their music, their comeback as a group and what to expect from them in the future! 

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can also follow GAC on Instagram, Youtube and TikTok to hear all about their future releases and projects. 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

November 2nd 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics:
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport