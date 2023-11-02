ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH GAC

Discover the Indonesian powerhouse trio GAC (Gamaliél Audrey Cantika) known for blending R&B and dynamic pop in their music. After a decade-long journey and solo projects, they’re making a highly anticipated comeback at SXSW. Tune in to hear Noah and Marzi speak to them about their music, their comeback as a group and what to expect from them in the future!

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can also follow GAC on Instagram, Youtube and TikTok to hear all about their future releases and projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation