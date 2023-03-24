ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH GARETH. T

Hailing all the way from Hong Kong, singer, producer and songwriter, Gareth. T sits down with Lisha to share the creative process behind his music and unique music videos. Tune in for more as he delves into the meaning behind ‘loner anthem’ and creating his first album.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to loner anthem on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.

You can also follow Gareth.T on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to hear all about his future releases and projects. 

Asian Pop Nation

March 24th 2023
