ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH GENTLE BONES
With music as gentle and comforting as his name, Singaporean artist Gentle Bones (AKA Joel Tan), joins Jessie to talk about his first self titled album debut last year and his collaboration with the world’s most established Mandopop act JJ Lin ahead of his upcoming performance at the SONICA Music Festival. 😉
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can listen to the Gentle Bones EP on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.
You can find out about the SONICA Music Festival on their official website here.
You can also follow Gentle Bones on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to hear all about his future releases and projects.
