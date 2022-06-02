Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH GRENTPEREZ

Grent Perez Banner

It is impossible not to fall in love with the incredibly soothing & almost nostalgic music created by Sydney’s rising artist, grentperez, who speaks to Le & Lisha about his most recent Australian tour plus some stories behind his Conversations with the Moon EP as well as his latest single titled, Wishful Thinking. There may be some secrets revealed here and there but you just have to tune in to find out! ⭐

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Wishful Thinking as well as the Conversations with the Moon EP on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

You can also follow grentperez on Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok to hear about all his future releases and projects.

Executive Producer: Lishalini

June 2nd 2022
