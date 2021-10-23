ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH H3RIZON

Taking TikTok’s pop scene by storm is Aussie girl group, H3rizon. One-third of the trio, Bernie, is here to chat with Xenia about H3rizon’s origins, their new direction and their latest single, ‘Serious’!

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to ‘Serious’ on Soundcloud and YouTube.

You can also follow H3rizon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok to hear about all her new releases.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

