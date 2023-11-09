ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH JACQUI

With songs that ooze sass and confidence, weaving together nu jazz, neo-soul, RnB, and pop, Jacqui’s music, including her EP, ‘Birthday’ are products of a deeply spiritual process of self-actualisation and fulfilment, and has made her a force to be reckoned with that grows stronger with each release. APN had the pleasure of chatting with her about what it was like to perform at SXSW in Sydney and the poignant meaning behind some of her songs.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can also follow Jacqui on Instagram and Youtube to hear all about their future releases and projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation