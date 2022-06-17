On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH JAGUAR JONZE
2022 presents itself as a massive year musically for Taiwanese-Australian artist, Jaguar Jonze aka Deena Lynch, who tells all about the ins and outs behind her incredibly powerful debut album BUNNY MODE & her highly anticipated Australian tour with Lisha. Listen in as they also discuss honestly about the current raw reality of Asian representation in the Australian music industry plus Deena’s return to the Eurovision world this year. 🐰
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can listen to BUNNY MODE on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
You can find out about the BUNNY MODE Australian Tour & so much more on the Jaguar Jonze website.
You can also follow Jaguar Jonze on Instagram, Youtube, Twitter and Facebook to hear about all her future releases and projects.
