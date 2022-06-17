ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH JAGUAR JONZE

2022 presents itself as a massive year musically for Taiwanese-Australian artist, Jaguar Jonze aka Deena Lynch, who tells all about the ins and outs behind her incredibly powerful debut album BUNNY MODE & her highly anticipated Australian tour with Lisha. Listen in as they also discuss honestly about the current raw reality of Asian representation in the Australian music industry plus Deena’s return to the Eurovision world this year. 🐰

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to BUNNY MODE on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

You can find out about the BUNNY MODE Australian Tour & so much more on the Jaguar Jonze website.

You can also follow Jaguar Jonze on Instagram, Youtube, Twitter and Facebook to hear about all her future releases and projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation