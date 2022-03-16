asianpopnationbanner

On Air

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH JASON LEONG

Jason Leong Banner

From releasing a Netflix special titled Hashtag Blessed to performing across the globe, Malaysian doctor turned comedian, Jason Leong, is now making his way to the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, to showcase his latest comedy show Heaty. Listen in to Jason Leong’s chat with Celeste & Lisha about adapting as a comedian during the pandemic and some interesting observations about Aussie culture. 👀

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can find out more about DR JASON LEONG: HEATY on the MICF website and on Jason Leong’s website.

You can also follow Jason Leong on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube to check out all his latest projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

March 16th 2022
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Asian Pop Nation

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (15/03/22)

It’s all celebrations here on APN as we rejoice for the return of live entertainment with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, while […]

Kanako Okiron Banner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH KANAKO OKIRON

Say hello to 15-year-old Japanese-Australian indie author, Kanako Okiron, who is here to speak with Xenia about her impressive self-publishing journey as […]

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (08/03/22)

Minor technical difficulties won’t stop us from giving you all the latest Asian pop culture content to start the new month right. […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport