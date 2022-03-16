On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH JASON LEONG
From releasing a Netflix special titled Hashtag Blessed to performing across the globe, Malaysian doctor turned comedian, Jason Leong, is now making his way to the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, to showcase his latest comedy show Heaty. Listen in to Jason Leong’s chat with Celeste & Lisha about adapting as a comedian during the pandemic and some interesting observations about Aussie culture. 👀
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can find out more about DR JASON LEONG: HEATY on the MICF website and on Jason Leong’s website.
You can also follow Jason Leong on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube to check out all his latest projects.
