ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH JENNY TIAN

Picture this: hilarious stories told through a giant slideshow of Microsoft Paint illustrations. That is exactly what you come to expect from comedian Jenny Tian as she sits down with Ethan and Jessie ahead of her upcoming shows at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF). Tune in to hear more about her journey as a standup comedian 👀

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can find out more about Jenny Tian’s shows at theMelbourne International Comedy website.

You can also follow Jenny Tian on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to hear more about her shenanigans and future projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation