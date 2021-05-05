ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH JXCKY

2021_APNInterviewSocials-jxcky-21

JXCKY, an artist who blends catch pop hooks with compelling narratives and R&B twists, speaks to Xenia about Taylor Swift, performing live again, and his latest single, System, which takes a bit of a darker tone compared to his previous works.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can follow JXCKY on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to hear about all his latest work.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

May 5th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport