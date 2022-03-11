asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH KANAKO OKIRON

Say hello to 15-year-old Japanese-Australian indie author, Kanako Okiron, who is here to speak with Xenia about her impressive self-publishing journey as a young author and the complex concepts of fame, all which is explored in her debut YA novel, Not Like in the Movies!

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can find out more about Not Like in the Movies on Booktopia and Amazon.

You can also follow Kanako Okiron on Twitter and Instagram to check out all her latest projects and illustrations.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

