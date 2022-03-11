On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH KANAKO OKIRON
Say hello to 15-year-old Japanese-Australian indie author, Kanako Okiron, who is here to speak with Xenia about her impressive self-publishing journey as a young author and the complex concepts of fame, all which is explored in her debut YA novel, Not Like in the Movies!
You can find out more about Not Like in the Movies on Booktopia and Amazon.
You can also follow Kanako Okiron on Twitter and Instagram to check out all her latest projects and illustrations.
Executive Producer: Lishalini
