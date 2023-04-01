ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH KHAI DREAMS

If catchy melodies and intimate storytelling is your jam, look no further than the idyllic tunes from the 23 year old artist and producer, khai dreams! Join Lisha and Le as they sit down with Khai to talk about their long awaited debut album ‘Absolute Heartbreak’ and the creation process behind their music/lyric videos!

April 1st 2023
