ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH LOCAL THE NEIGHBOUR
Let the feel good vibes from the warm & nostalgic music created by Taiwanese-Australian artist, Local the Neighbour aka David Quested, guide you through this harsh winter season. The musically experienced jazz-drummer-turned-indie-rock connoisseur joins Lisha to talk all about Point Guard, his latest single, while also taking an insider look into how Local the Neighbour came to be.
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can listen to Point Guard on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
You can also follow Local the Neighbour on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to hear about all his future releases and projects.
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Follow Asian Pop Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
July 22nd 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: Audio, Features, International Music
Topics: Culture, Music, Pop Culture
