ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH LOCAL THE NEIGHBOUR

Let the feel good vibes from the warm & nostalgic music created by Taiwanese-Australian artist, Local the Neighbour aka David Quested, guide you through this harsh winter season. The musically experienced jazz-drummer-turned-indie-rock connoisseur joins Lisha to talk all about Point Guard, his latest single, while also taking an insider look into how Local the Neighbour came to be.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Point Guard on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

You can also follow Local the Neighbour on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to hear about all his future releases and projects.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

July 22nd 2022
