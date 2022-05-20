On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH LUNA LI
Bringing a beautiful blend of indie rock and a dreamy atmosphere consistently in her discography is Luna Li, a Korean-Canadian multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer. songwriter and artist. She joins along Le & Lisha to chat about her debut EP, Duality, plus all of the incredible leaps in her career as a ground-breaking artist in the current Toronto indie music scene. 🌙
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can listen to Duality on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
You can also follow Luna Li on Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok to hear about all her future releases and projects.
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Follow Asian Pop Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
May 20th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: Audio, Features, International Music, Interview
Topics: Music, Pop Culture
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (17/05/22)
Another bird actually told me that this week’s show will not only have another May birthday shoutout, this time to our team […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (10/05/22)
The month of May might have only recently arrived but it has already gifted us here at APN heaps of milestone moments […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (03/05/22)
A little bird told me that this week on APN is a particularly special one not just because we have a wholesome […]