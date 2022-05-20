Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH LUNA LI

Luna Li Banner

Bringing a beautiful blend of indie rock and a dreamy atmosphere consistently in her discography is Luna Li, a Korean-Canadian multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer. songwriter and artist. She joins along Le & Lisha to chat about her debut EP, Duality, plus all of the incredible leaps in her career as a ground-breaking artist in the current Toronto indie music scene. 🌙

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to Duality on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

You can also follow Luna Li on Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok to hear about all her future releases and projects.

