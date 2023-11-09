ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH MEANINGFUL STONE

She is a musician who seeks and sings about the meaning of life. From her first full-length album, ‘A Call From My Dream’, which won her rookie of the year at the Korean Music Awards in 2021, to the more dreamy garage guitar sound of her latest EP, listen to Meaningful Stone (Kim Jimin) talk about their music and what it was like to perform in Australia for the first time.

You can listen to the full interview here:

