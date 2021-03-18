ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH MERLYNN TONG

Merlynn Tong stars in a dark, hilarious and moving retelling of the legendary Chinese story, ‘Journey to the West’, called ‘ENLIGHTENMENT’ and is here to chat with Xenia about what it’s like to be back on-stage and taking on such an iconic role.

You can listen to the full interview here:

‘ENLIGHTENMENT’ is performing at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre until March 20, 2021 with hopes of going on a national tour soon. You can book tickets here.

