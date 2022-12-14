Asian Pop Nation

On Air

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH MXMTOON

313201249_479843557614780_5666814093885592032_n

For our final interview of 2022, we hop into a time machine together with mxmtoon aka Maia to look back at her incredible growth this year as a queer singer-songwriter of mixed Chinese, German and Scottish ancestry. Maia joins alongside Alishba & Lisha to chat all about her critically acclaimed second studio album, rising, as well as her global tour that all took place this year! You should also tune in to hear about certain webtoons, video games and music that have taken over Maia’s life recently. 🎤🎵

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to rising on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

You can also follow mxmtoon on Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok to hear about all her future releases and projects.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

December 14th 2022
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , ,
Topics: , ,
Share
Notice of Annual General MeetingOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by Asian Pop Nation

asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (13/12/22)

And just like that, we have reached the final episode of our 2022 run of Asian Pop Nation! Come join our team […]

asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (06/12/22)

December may be the start of you hearing the same 5 Christmas songs playing over & over again but why not take […]

BIRDEE BANNER POST
Asian Pop Nation
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH BIRDEE王煒

As things start to heat up here in Australia with the summertime rolling around, it seems only appropriate for all of us […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport