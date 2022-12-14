ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH MXMTOON

For our final interview of 2022, we hop into a time machine together with mxmtoon aka Maia to look back at her incredible growth this year as a queer singer-songwriter of mixed Chinese, German and Scottish ancestry. Maia joins alongside Alishba & Lisha to chat all about her critically acclaimed second studio album, rising, as well as her global tour that all took place this year! You should also tune in to hear about certain webtoons, video games and music that have taken over Maia’s life recently. 🎤🎵

