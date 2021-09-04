ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH NEONSHE

2021APN-NEONshe-28

Blending British electronica, bubblegum J-Pop and 80s ambience is NEONshe who is here to chat with Xenia again about her debut album, ‘J-Pop’!

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to ‘J-Pop’ on Spotify.

You can also follow NEONshe on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to hear about all her new releases.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Contributors

Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

September 4th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport