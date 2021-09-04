ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH NEONSHE
Blending British electronica, bubblegum J-Pop and 80s ambience is NEONshe who is here to chat with Xenia again about her debut album, ‘J-Pop’!
You can listen to the full interview here:
You can listen to ‘J-Pop’ on Spotify.
You can also follow NEONshe on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to hear about all her new releases.
