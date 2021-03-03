ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH NEONSHE

210302_NEONshe_Banner-03

Blending British electronica, bubblegum J-Pop and 80s ambience is NEONshe who is here to chat with Xenia about her debut single, ‘Future’!

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to ‘Future’ on Spotify and SoundCloud.

You can also follow NEONshe on Instagram to hear about all her new releases.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Contributors

Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

March 3rd 2021
