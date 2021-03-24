ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH OSHUA

210323-APN-Oshua-Banner

Listen to Xenia chat with bedroom hip-hop and R&B artist, Oshua, about his latest single, ‘Midnight Lows’, the process behind his music and how a late night with friends was the inspiration behind his single.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to ‘Midnight Lows’ on SpotifySoundCloud and YouTube.

You can also follow Oshua on Facebook and Instagram to hear about all his new releases.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

March 24th 2021
