ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH PHUM VIPHURIT

342419917_2225480717634529_3906976201451206029_n

For our first interview of Season 2, we welcome the amazing Phum Viphurit, the Thai-Kiwi singer-songwriter known for his alternative indie pop tracks. Join Lisha and Le as they chat with him about his world tour, recent album and life as a third culture kid! 

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.

You can also follow Phum on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to hear all about his future releases and projects. 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

April 28th 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport