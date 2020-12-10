asianpopnationbanner

On Air

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH SEAN O’REILLY

APN-HNTK-Banner-03

SYN and APN alumni Sean & Henry have started a new podcast named “How NOT to Kpop”! Listen to Nicole chat with Sean O’Reilly about their podcast and what they have installed for their future episodes.

You can listen to the full interview here:

How NOT to Kpop is available on many audio streaming services including Spotify, Apple Podcasts & Google Podcasts.

You can also follow Sean on Instagram for all the podcast updates via @sepatorprod

 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Guests

Sean O’Reilly

Contributors

Nicole de Souza

December 10th 2020
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Asian Pop Nation

JayOoiBanner-02
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

APN – INTERVIEW WITH JAY OOI

Nicole and Xenia from APN spoke to Jay Ooi about his new season release of the podcast, Shoes Off. Each episode of Shoes […]

CISA
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION + CISA & INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

This year hasn’t been the best of years, especially for international students. We had the pleasure of chatting with Belle Lim, who […]

Pride Month-01
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – PRIDE MONTH EPISODE + INTERVIEW WITH MARGOT TANJUTCO & HIEN PHAM

This week on Asian Pop Nation we featured a bunch of LGBTQ+ Asian artists on the playlist and Asian artists who support […]

Related Content

A7X vs Slipknot logo 750x750
12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n
MOSHPIT

The Great Metal Standoff - Hail To The King vs .5: The Gray Chapter w/Player One

Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 11 | In Conversation with Michael Kucyk (Efficient Space/Noise In My Head)

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #9: International students and racism against Asian-Australians