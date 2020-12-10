On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH SEAN O’REILLY
SYN and APN alumni Sean & Henry have started a new podcast named “How NOT to Kpop”! Listen to Nicole chat with Sean O’Reilly about their podcast and what they have installed for their future episodes.
You can listen to the full interview here:
How NOT to Kpop is available on many audio streaming services including Spotify, Apple Podcasts & Google Podcasts.
You can also follow Sean on Instagram for all the podcast updates via @sepatorprod
