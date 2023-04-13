ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH SRIRACHI AND WAKI

340423079_604888948202522_619906124168808968_n

For our last interview of Season 1, we bring double the trouble. Ethan and Jessie sit down with Srirachi and Waki to talk about their upcoming performance at the Srirachi Safari event in Melbourne as well as their individual creative process behind their sick hip hop/rnb style music. 

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can follow Srirachi on Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok to hear all about her future releases and projects. 

You can follow Waki on Facebook, Spotify, Tiktok to hear all about his future releases and projects. 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

April 13th 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics:
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport