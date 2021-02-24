ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH SYFAH

Sydney indie-pop act Syfah is entering Australia’s music scene this year with her debut single, ‘Wanda Beach’! Xenia chats with Syfah about her entrance into music, how the natural world and the great poets of the Romantic era inspire her songwriting, and what we can expect in her upcoming EP.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can listen to ‘Wanda Beach’ and Syfah on Spotify.

You can also follow Syfah on Facebook and Instagram for all her latest releases.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation