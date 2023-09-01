ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH VANESSA LEN

For our first interview of Season 3, we will be chatting to the amazing Asian-Australian author, Vanessa Len ! Her debut novel ‘Only A Monster’ won the 2022 Aurelis Award for best fiction and the sequel ‘Never A Hero’ is out now! Tune in to hear about her writing process, the importance of Asian representation in media and much more!

