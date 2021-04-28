asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH YEEK

Meet YEEK, a Filipino-American singer-songwriter that takes pride in his heritage and his journey with his latest album, Valencia, being his most collaborative, emotionally lush and polished work to date. Hear YEEK speak to Xenia about what the creative process was like and where he plans to go next in his artistic journey.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can follow YEEK on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on his website to hear about all his latest work.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

April 28th 2021
