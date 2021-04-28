ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH YEEK

Meet YEEK, a Filipino-American singer-songwriter that takes pride in his heritage and his journey with his latest album, Valencia, being his most collaborative, emotionally lush and polished work to date. Hear YEEK speak to Xenia about what the creative process was like and where he plans to go next in his artistic journey.

