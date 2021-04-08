ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH ZEN YOSAKOI

EyQAqN0VEAAab9q

Daniel and Will are members of Japanese yosakoi dance group, Zen Yosakoi. Don’t know what yosakoi is? Well, Daniel and Will are here to explain the dance’s history, Zen Yosakoi’s origins and what makes yosakoi so great.

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can watch their performances on YouTube and follow Zen Yosakoi on Facebook and Instagram to hear about all their latest performances.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Asian Pop Nation

April 8th 2021
