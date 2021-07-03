ASIAN POP NATION – LOUD & QUEER COLLABORATION (SEASON 2 EPISODE 11 + PLAYLIST (29/06/21))

In honour of Pride Month, APN sat down with SYN’s Loud & Queer team! We chatted about queer representation in Asian media and games, China’s boy-love obsession, and how some Asian celebrities have been challenging our perceptions of gender.

You don’t want to miss out on this crossover.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 29/06/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:



Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.